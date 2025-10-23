Tiruvarur: Eight-year-old boy dies after sudden throat blockage

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy died of suffocation following a sudden throat blockage at Old Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district earlier this week.

According to police, the child, identified as Sanjay, son of Elangovan (40), was a Class 3 student. A few nights ago, while he was asleep at home, Sanjay reportedly woke up around 2 am, complaining of difficulty in breathing and throat discomfort.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Needamangalam and later shifted to the Thanjavur Government Hospital for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, Sanjay died while undergoing treatment, Daily Thanthi reported.

Following the incident, Elangovan lodged a complaint at the Needamangalam police station. Based on the complaint, Sub-Inspector Usha Devi registered a case and has begun an inquiry into the cause of the sudden throat blockage.

Police said preliminary investigations are under way to determine whether the suffocation was caused by a medical condition or by accidental choking.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Thanjavur Government Hospital.