Tiruvannamalai landslide: NDRF resumes operations to rescue seven trapped victims

CHENNAI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has resumed rescue operations in Tiruvannamalai, which had been temporarily paused overnight.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a team of 30 NDRF personnel, along with local firefighters, are working to clear debris, including large rocks and trees, that have buried the collapsed houses in VOC Nagar after a landslide strike on Sunday evening.

Police reports indicate that atleast seven people including children are feared trapped in the collapsed house.

However, their exact whereabouts are unknown, as they are not traceable according to neighbours.

Rescue workers are focused on clearing the rubble to reach the victims.

The full extent of the damage and the number of people trapped will be confirmed once the debris is removed.

The landslide occurred on the lower slopes of the Annamalaiyar hills following heavy rainfall brought on by Cyclone Fengal, made a rock to roll down from the 2,668-foot high hill, causing soil and rainwater to flood the area.

The affected house, located on 11th street, was completely covered by debris.

The district collector confirmed that the landslide had completely buried one house and warned that the rock resting precariously at the top of the hill could roll down again at any moment, posing further risk.

The area has been experiencing very heavy rainfall since Sunday afternoon, after Cyclone Fengal weakened into a deep depression while moving over the region.

The downpour led to severe damage to several houses in the area.