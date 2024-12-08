Tiruvannamalai landslide: Expert team to decide on allowing devotees for Maha Deepam

CHENNAI: An expert team has begun a detailed investigation into the site of the recent landslide in Tiruvannamalai that claimed the life of seven individuals, according to Daily Thanthi.

The nine-member expert team, led by Saravana Vel Raj, Commissioner of the Directorate of Mines, including experts from geotechnical engineering, mining are currently assessing the safety of the mountain terrain.

The experts will evaluate the soil composition and other factors to determine the safety of pilgrims.

Only based on their report, it will be decided whether devotees will be allowed to climb the mountain ahead of the annual Maha Deepam at the Annamalaiyar Temple, which is scheduled to take place on the morning of December 13.

On December 1, a landslide occurred on the lower slopes of the Annamalaiyar hills following heavy rainfall brought on by Cyclone Fengal, causing a rock to roll down from the 2,668-foot high hill, where seven persons, including a few children, were killed.