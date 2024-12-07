Another landslide hits Tiruvannamalai ahead of Karthigai Deepam celebrations

CHENNAI: Another landslide has occurred in Tiruvannamalai at a height of 400 feet, specifically at the location where dried coconut (Koppara) is stored for lighting the Karthigai Deepam.

Forest officials confirmed that the landslide took place approximately 600 feet below the Araimalai area, added Daily Thanthi report.

Also Read: Tiruvannamalai landslide: Two more bodies recovered, toll rises to seven

This landslide has occurred ahead of the annual Maha Deepam at the Annamalaiyar Temple, which is scheduled to take place on the morning of December 13.

The preparations for the lighting on the 2668-foot-high hilltop are expected to proceed as planned in the evening.

Also Read: IIT experts warn of future landslides in Tiruvannamalai

On December 1, a landslide occurred on the lower slopes of the Annamalaiyar hills following heavy rainfall brought on by Cyclone Fengal, made a rock to roll down from the 2,668-foot high hill, where seven persons, including a few children, were killed.