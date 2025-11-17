Tiruvallur woman working in Karnataka turns money mule; held

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police's Cyber Crime wing (east zone) have arrested a Tamil Nadu woman working at a garment store in Karnataka for being a mule bank account holder for cyber fraudsters, who scammed a software engineer from Chennai of Rs 25 lakh.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman residing in Mandaveli, approached the city police in February last year after losing over Rs 25 lakh to cyber fraudsters in the "online part-time job scam".

In these scams, victims are lured by WhatsApp and Telegram messages offering jobs such as liking and subscribing to YouTube videos, writing Google reviews for tourist locations, hotels and travel reviews and eventually made to part with money to get more tasks.

The East Zone cybercrime police personnel who registered a case based on the techie's complaint traced the bank accounts to which she transferred money and zeroed in on the accused.

The accused woman, Deepa (26), is a native of Tiruvallur and is now working at a garment store in Karnataka. She was brought to the city on a transit warrant on Sunday. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.