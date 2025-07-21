Tiruvallur: Villagers stage roadblock in Korakkanthandalam over neglected road repairs

CHENNAI: The residents of Korakkanthandalam in Tiruvallur district staged a roadblock protest on Monday morning, demanding the repair of a severely damaged road leading to Othappai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the villagers frequently travel to Othappai, a remote area located about three kilometres away, and from there proceed to Uthukottai and Tiruvallur for their daily needs.

However, the road has been damaged, filled with potholes and uneven surfaces, making it nearly impossible even for pedestrians to pass through.

Despite submitting multiple petitions to the Poondi Block Development Office requesting immediate repair, officials have allegedly taken no action so far.

In response, the villagers, including school children, staged a sudden road blockade on the Korakkanthandalam–Othappai stretch, led by VCK Union Secretary Bhakyaraj.

Upon receiving information, Uthukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanthi, Inspector Devaraj, and Sub-Inspector Velu arrived at the spot and held talks with the protestors. After officials assured that the road would be repaired soon, the protest was called off.