Tiruvallur records 15-lakh-year-old human presence, Min Thennarasu shares archaeological evidence

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday informed the Assembly that archaeological evidence from Attirampakkam, near the Ponneri reservoir in Tiruvallur district, confirms human presence in Tamil Nadu dates back approximately 15 lakh years.

“The reconstruction of this vast 15-lakh-year chronological span presents a formidable challenge,” the minister said, while replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department and elaborated on the government’s ongoing efforts to undertake comprehensive archaeological research initiatives.

The department has been actively engaged in various areas of research, including the conservation and preservation of protected monuments, the establishment of site museums, and the copying, deciphering, and publication of inscriptions, he said.

These efforts, the minister noted in the policy note, will be further facilitated through strategic partnerships with reputed institutions and universities, both within India and abroad. The aim is to contribute not only to the State’s collective cultural well-being but also to the advancement of historical knowledge, ultimately placing Tamil Nadu’s history within the broader global narrative.

On the State Manuscript Mission, the minister stated that the initiative has so far identified an impressive one lakh manuscripts for preservation and digitisation, ensuring their longevity and accessibility for future generations, adding that 6.55 lakh manuscript pages have been digitised to date.

The minister also announced that the government would establish modernised light-and-sound shows at the Keeladi Archaeological Exhibition, Porunai Exhibition, and Tharangambadi Fort.

In addition, an Inscription Exhibition will be set up on the premises of the Madurai Ulaga Thamizh Sangam. The government also plans to host a conference to present findings from recent excavations carried out across the State.