Tiruvallur loses 600 ha water bodies to encroachments

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district administration has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that around 600 hectares of water bodies in the district have been encroached upon.

In a report to the Tribunal, district collector M Pratap explains that encroachments on about 718.86 hectares of water bodies have been identified across the district, and 129.12 hectares have been cleared as of June 12.

The district administration is taking necessary actions to protect the water bodies and remove the remaining encroachments of 589.74 hectares under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007, the report added.

"A district-level action plan on enumeration and eviction of encroachments on government lands, with priority given to water bodies, has been prepared, and a monthly meeting has been conducted for reviewing the works on the removal of encroachments," the collector informed the NGT.

Moreover, as per the scheduled plan of action, the district administration is reviewing the details of eviction collated on a daily basis.

The report has been filed based on an order of the NGT that heard a suo motu case pertaining to the illegal constructions and encroachment of water bodies in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation, in its report, informed the NGT that the civic body is maintaining 210 water bodies; out of which, restoration works have been completed in 197 water bodies under various schemes.

The report added that during the restoration work, the openings where sewage entered water bodies have been plugged.

Due to the restoration of water bodies, the storage capacity of ponds has increased. Further, the ground water level has increased. Surrounding areas are no longer under threat of rain water stagnation.

Meanwhile, the civic body has resettled 257 out of the 264 families that encroached on the banks of Villivakkam Tank.

Responding to a case pertaining to illegal constructions inside the Pallikaranai Marsh, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority has apprised the Tribunal that there are 304 survey and subdivision numbers within the boundary of the marshland.