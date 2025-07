Tiruvallur goods train fire: SR announces various train stoppages and diversions; check list

CHENNAI: A fire in a Diesel-laden freight train near Tiruvallur early Sunday led to widespread disruption of rail traffic in and around Chennai. With overhead power supply suspended as a precaution, Southern Railway has issued multiple bulletins announcing train cancellations, short terminations, stoppages and diversions.

1. Train No 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai CST Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.15 pm on July 13 is diverted to run via Gudur and Renigunta skipping stoppages at Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Tiruttani and Puttur.

2. Train No 22157 Mumbai CST - Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail that left Mumbai CST at 10.52 pm on July 12 is diverted to run via Gudur skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur.

Diversion of Trains

1. Train No 17651 Chengalpattu – Kacheguda Express that left Chengalpattu at 3.35 pm on July 13 is diverted to run via Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach and Gudur.

2. Train No 12164 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express that left 6.25 pm on July 13 is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta skipping stoppages at Arakkonam, Tiruttani and Puttur.

Rescheduling of Train

Train No 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 11.55 pm July 13 is rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore 2 am on July 14.

