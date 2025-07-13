Tiruvallur goods train fire: SR announces various train cancellations and diversions; check list

CHENNAI: A fire in a Diesel-laden freight train near Tiruvallur early Sunday led to widespread disruption of rail traffic in and around Chennai. With overhead power supply suspended as a precaution, Southern Railway has issued multiple bulletins announcing train cancellations, short terminations, and diversions.

The following are changes in the pattern of train services:

Change in Origin

1. Train No 12673 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10 pm on July 13 will originate from Arakkonam. The train is partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

2. Train No 12623 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.30 pm on July 13 will originate from Arakkonam. The train is partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Arakkonam.

3. Train No 12671 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Nilgiri Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9.05 pm on July 13 will originate from Katpadi. The train is partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi.

4. Train No 16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Asokhapuram Kaveri Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9.15 pm on July 13 will originate from Arakkonam. The train is partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Arakkonam

Diversion of Trains

1. Train No 22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express that left Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm on July 12 is diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta, Gudur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani.

2. Train No 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express that left Ernakulam at 7.15 am on 13th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur skipping stoppages at Arakkonam and Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani.

Rescheduling of trains

1. Train No 12685 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.20 pm on July 13 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.30 pm (Late by 2 hours 10 mins).

2. Train No 20664 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5 pm on July 13 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.45 pm (Late by 1 hour 45 mins).