Tiruvallur goods train fire: Multiple trains cancelled, short-terminated, and diverted; check full list here

CHENNAI: A fire in a fuel-laden freight train near Tiruvallur early Sunday led to widespread disruption of rail traffic in and around Chennai. With overhead power supply suspended as a precaution, Southern Railway has issued multiple bulletins announcing train cancellations, short terminations, and diversions.

Fully cancelled:

Train No. 20607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (scheduled departure at 05:50 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 12007 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Shatabdi Express (scheduled departure at 06:00 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 12675 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Kovai Superfast Express (scheduled departure at 06:10 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 12243 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi Express (scheduled departure at 07:15 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Saptagiri Express (scheduled departure at 06:25 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express (scheduled departure at 07:25 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 12639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express (scheduled departure at 07:40 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Train No. 16003 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagarsol Express (scheduled departure at 09:15 hrs on 13th July, 2025)

Trains Short Terminated:

Train No. 12602 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central Express (dep. 13:55 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Kadambathur

Train No. 12672 Mettupalayam – Chennai Central Nilgiri Superfast (dep. 21:20 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Thiruvalangadu

Train No. 16022 Ashokapuram – Chennai Central Kaveri Express (dep. 20:40 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Thiruvalangadu

Train No. 12674 Coimbatore – Chennai Central Cheran Superfast (dep. 22:50 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Arakkonam

Train No. 12624 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Central Mail (dep. 15:00 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Arakkonam

Train No. 12686 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central Express (dep. 16:55 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Mukundarayapuram

Train No. 16090 Jolarpettai – Chennai Central Yelagiri Express (dep. 05:00 on 13.07.2025) – Terminated at Gudiyatham

Train No. 12696 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Central Superfast (dep. 17:15 on 12.07.2025) – Terminated at Katpadi

Train No. 16552 Ashokapuram – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express that left Ashokapuram at 04.45 hrs on 13th July, 2025 is short terminated at South Western Railway Territory near Krishnarajapuram

Trains Diverted:

Train No. 17652 Kacheguda – Chengalpattu Express (dep. 17:00 on 12.07.2025) – Diverted via Kanchipuram, skipping Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Mambalam, Tambaram

Train No. 22641 Thiruvananthapuram – Shalimar Superfast (dep. 16:55 on 12.07.2025) – Diverted via Renigunta, Gudur, extra stop at Tiruttani

Train No. 22158 Chennai Egmore – Mumbai CST Superfast (dep. 06:35 on 13.07.2025) – Diverted via Gudur, Renigunta

Train No. 20677 Chennai Central – Vijayawada Express (dep. 05:30 on 13.07.2025) – Diverted via Gudur, skipping Renigunta

Train No. 12296 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express (dep. 20:15 on 11.07.2025) – Diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, skipping Perambur, Arakkonam

Train No. 22351 Patliputra – SMVT Bengaluru Express (dep. 20:15 on 11.07.2025) – Diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, skipping Perambur, Arakkonam

Train No. 12540 Lucknow – Yesvanpur Express (dep. 20:25 on 11.07.2025) – Diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, skipping Perambur

Train No. 18189 Tatanagar – Ernakulam Express (dep. 05:00 on 12.07.2025) – Diverted via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, skipping Perambur, Arakkonam

Train No. 12295 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Sangamitra Express that left SMVT Bengaluru at 09.15 hrs on 13th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta skipping stoppage at Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani

Train No. 22305 SMVT Bengaluru – Jasidih Express scheduled that left SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 hrs on 13th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta skipping stoppage at Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani

Train No. 22354 SMVT Bengaluru – Patna Humsafar Express scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 13.50 hrs on 13th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta skipping stoppage at Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani

Train No. 12540 Lucknow – Yesvanpur Express that left Lucknow at 20.25 hrs on 11th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Gudur and Renigunta skipping stoppages between Gudur and Melpakkam

Train No. 12296 Danapur – SMVT Benglauru Sangamita Express that left Danapur at 20.15 hrs on 11th July, 2025 is diverted via Gudur and Renigunta skipping stoppages between Gudur and Melpakkam

Train No. 18189 Tatanagar- Ernakulam Express that left Tatanagar at 05.00 hrs on 12th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Gudur and Renigunta skipping stoppages between Gudur and Melpakkam

Train No. 22351 Patliputra – SMVT Bengaluru Express that left Patliputra at 20.15 hrs on 11th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Gudur and Renigunta skipping stoppages at Gudur and Melpakkam

Train No. 22669 Ernakulam – Patna Superfast Express that left Ernakulam at 23.55 hrs on 12th July, 2025 is diverted to run via Melpakkam and Renigunta skipping stoppages between Melpakkam and Gudur