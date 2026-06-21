Over 6 dead, many critical after gas leak at Tiruvallur seafood export unit; CM Vijay forms panel to probe

CHENNAI: At least half dozen workers died and several others were hospitalised after a suspected ammonia gas leak at a seafood exports unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district on Sunday. The condition of many of them are critical, said sources.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the constitution of a three-member team to investigate the matter, and directed the committee to submit the findings within 24 hours.
According to police sources, around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand, were staying on the premises.
The ammonia leak reportedly originated from the seafood processing unit and spread across the premises, affecting several workers.
Many complained of breathing difficulties, while some suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose. The affected workers were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment.
The police had initially said one worker died while undergoing treatment, reports later said at least six people have died so far, and many others are in serious condition. Those in critical condition were later shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Further investigations are under way.
Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Vijay has instructed the constitution of a committee to inquire into the incident. The committee will have the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Pollution Control Board Member-Secretary, and Additional Director of Public Health as members, said a statement from the Tamil Nadu government.
The committee has been instructed to submit an interim report in 24 hours and final report in three days.
Chief Minister Vijay has also instructed IT Minister R Kumar, who is the cabinet member appointed as the district in-charge of Tiruvallur, to rush to the spot along with monitoring officer KP Karthikeyan to give the best possible care to the affected in coordination with Collector and district administration, the statement added.