Tiruvallur auto driver faints, dies of cardiac arrest after witnessing road accident

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver died of cardiac arrest after he fainted in his vehicle on witnessing a road accident in which a biker was knocked down by a speeding car near Minjur in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

While the motorist survived the hit of the car, the autorickshaw driver, Srinivasan who was trailing the bike fainted on witnessing the accident and was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Srinivasan was driving his vehicle from Kaatur towards Thiruvellavoyal near Ponneri when the incident happened.

The motorist, Pushparaj (48) of Seemapuram, a railway staff, was riding ahead and a speeding car which overtook Srinivasan's auto rickshaw hit Pushparaj's bike from behind while negotiating a curve in Vayalur village.

In the impact, the motorist was flung off the bike. Srinivasan who was trailing the bike by a few metres managed to park the auto by the roadside.

When passersby rushed to the rescue of the motorist and sent them to the hospital, they noticed Srinivasan lying unconscious in his vehicle and moved him to the Government hospital in Ponneri where he was declared dead. Police said that the auto driver had suffered a cardiac arrest.