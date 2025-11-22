Tirupur residents submit petition on over 300 missing votes to Collector

COIMBATORE: Residents of a locality in Tirupur Corporation submitted a petition to District Collector Manish S Narnaware on Friday, claiming that 320 votes had gone missing from the electoral roll of their neighbourhood.

Led by CPM party bearers, the residents of Thyagi Palanisamy Nagar handed over a petition alleging that the names of as many as 320 residents in ward 23, who had voted in several assembly, parliamentary, and local body polls, had gone missing from the current electoral rolls.

“We discovered the omission of our names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI),” claimed residents. They had already submitted a petition to the Revenue Divisional Officer on November 17.

“When sought for clarification, the officials asked residents to fill part one of the voter forms and attach any two documents from the list of 13 approved documents before submitting them to the booth-level officer. But removing the names of those who were exercising their franchise for three decades is unacceptable,” said C Moorthy, CPM district secretary.

The residents demanded an immediate halt to the SIR process, reinstatement of deleted voters and ensuring voting rights of all above 18 years of age. Similarly, the names of 40 residents from a street in Mannarai Kattabomman Nagar were also missing, and so, such discrepancies should be rectified, he added.