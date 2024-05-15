Tirupur rape case: Juvenile offender attempts suicide in observation home

COIMBATORE: In the latest development in the 17- year-old girl sexual assault case in Tirupur, a Class 9 student, one among the nine accused, attempted suicide in the observation home in Coimbatore on Monday night.

According to the police sources, the boy was under stress following his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and he took the extreme step by consuming soap oil kept in the toilet of the observation home around 9 pm.

The other inmates got to know of his suicide bid as he had bouts of vomiting. On being informed, the warden immediately rushed him to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The boy is out of danger and is under continuous treatment. The Race Course police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

The nine accused including three minor boys assaulted the victim residing with her grandparents in Udumalpet over the last few months and the victim was found to be four months pregnant.

The investigation revealed that one of the boys sexually exploited the girl under the pretext of getting her a job and he along with his friends committed the offence by threatening the victim.

In addition, the accused had also abused another 13-year-old girl, who is known to the 17-year-old victim. Police have arrested Jaya Kaliswaran, 19, Madan Kumar, 19, Barani Kumar, 21, Prakash, 24, Nandagopal, 19, Bahava Bharati, 22, and three more boys aged 14, 15 and 16 so far.

The three juveniles were lodged in observation homes and the others were sent to Coimbatore Central Prison. An investigation is underway by Udumalpet All Women’s Police Station to know if anyone else was involved in the offence.