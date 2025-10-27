Tirupur: Muslim youth held for offering Namaaz in temple

COIMBATORE: The Tirupur police on Monday arrested a 21 year old Muslim youth for offering Namaaz in an inebriated condition at a temple.

The youth identified by police as Ajmal Khan offered prayers at a temple in Karuvampalayam in Tirupur on Sunday evening.

As he also broke into a quarrel with temple priest, who questioned him, the Tirupur Central police arrived and took him into custody. He was booked for causing nuisance and further inquiries are underway.The video of the incident has been circulated in social media.