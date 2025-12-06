Tirupur: Hindu Munnani announces statewide protest on December 7

Begin typing your search...

    Addressing the media in Tirupur, the Hindu Munnani’s state president Kadeswara Subramaniam, accused the state government of disrespecting the religious sentiments of devotees by preventing the lamp lighting ceremony despite court orders.

    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: The Hindu Munnani has announced protests across Tamil Nadu on 7 December against the state government’s refusal of permission to light the lamp at ‘deepathoon’ (stone lamp pillar) in the Thirupparankundram shrine.

    “The state government has been playing a double act in the issue. After coming to power, the DMK has demolished 178 temples across Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

