Tirupur farmers welcome mining dept official’s transfer

COIMBATORE: An official of the mining department, who was facing opposition from farmers over various allegations, in Tirupur has been transferred to Chennai.

The transfer of KLK Vallal, Assistant Director of Mining was effected by A Nirmalraj, who assumed charge as the Director of Geology and Mining Department while replacing J Jayakanthan in a recent shake-up in the department. J Sachin Anand, Assistant Geologist assumed charge as Assistant Director of Mines in the district.

In fact, the then Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth relieved Mr Vallal of his post for continued non-attendance at review meetings and district task force meetings in May. He was also facing allegations of absenting from minister’s review meetings, while farmers were accusing him of various corruption allegations.

But the Commissioner of Geology and Mines J Jayakanthan, who has now been transferred to the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department, had revoked the suspension order issued by the collector. Therefore, Vallal was again reinstated in the same post.

These anguished farmers, organised symbolic protests to honour corrupt officials at the district collector’s office.

“Farmers have sent multiple petitions to newly assumed Nirmalraj against Vallal demanding his transfer. We strongly condemned revoking Vallal’s suspension by the former collector with evidence of his irregularities. It created an impression that corruption has been deep-rooted. Farmers welcome his transfer,” claimed farmers.