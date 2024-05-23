Tirupur cops foil illegal adoption bid

COIMBATORE: The Tirupur police foiled an attempt by a young woman to give her infant on illegal adoption and inquiries are underway to punish the culprits.

Police said a 21-year-old woman delivered a baby girl four days ago at Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital.

Acting on a tip that the young mother is in talks for giving her baby, born before marriage, to a childless couple and the deal is being brokered by a temporary sanitary staff of the hospital, the Tirupur South police commenced an investigation.

On receiving a complaint from the hospital authorities, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officers are holding a separate inquiry.

The DCPU officials have also given a complaint against the woman and a CSR has been registered. As the young woman is still under treatment, she is likely to be produced before DCPU officials for an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has also placed the sanitary staff for brokering talks for illegal adoption under suspension.