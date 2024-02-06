Tiruporur police station celebrates 117th anniversary

CHENNAI: The Tiruporur police station, one of the oldest stations in Tamil Nadu which was built during the British era, celebrated its 117th anniversary on Sunday. The personnel at the station and the public joined the celebration by cutting a cake.

The E6 Tirurporur police station was constructed during British rule, and was inaugurated way back on February 4, 1907, by the then Superintendent of Police AP Agar Esqr. It is still being used despite a new building coming up near it. To observe the anniversary, the police officials posted at the station organised a cake-cutting ceremony on Sunday, to which select members of the public were also invited.

The State government constructed a new police station behind the old building in 2004. However, the 117-year-old building is still functioning. The new station has five rooms, restrooms and a lockup, while the old building has rooms for the inspector and writer, and a hall and a lockup room.



The police officials said that they preferred the old building to the new one, as it offered better thermal comfort even during scorching summer heat.