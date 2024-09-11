Tirupattur: Public, activists seek action as overgrown thorny plants on rural roads cause mishaps

CHENNAI: Residents and activists in Tirupattur have urged the District Collector to take immediate action to prevent frequent accidents on rural roads in the district where overgrown bushes have obstructed visibility, leading to several fatalities and mishaps lately, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The issue gained attention following a recent incident where an elephant hit a school bus carrying students, causing it to fall into a ditch, due to insufficient road. Last month, a person died in a road accident that occurred near Periyakurumbatheru near Vaniyambadi. Of late, many such road accidents are being reported across the district, including in the Jawadhu and Yelagiri Hills areas.

When the rural roads are being constructed, the contractors and the authorities responsible overlook the bushes and thorny plants on either side of the road, residents and activists pointed out, attributing the lack of road maintenance and non-clearance of the bramble as reasons for frequent mishaps.

They have urged the District Collector to take immediate action to clear the overgrowth, which is especially problematic on the following key routes and prevent further accidents.