Tirupattur cop held for demanding bribe

According to DVAC , the accused, Ramakrishnan, was serving as the officer-in-charge at the Alangayam police station in Tirupattur district. The case originates from a road accident involving a four-wheeler driven by the complainant, Manjunathan, a resident of nearby Ambur.

Following the collision, Manjunathan sought to complete legal procedures to secure his release and retrieve his vehicle. However, the SSI allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 as illegal gratification and was trapped by the DVAC sleuths. He was subsequently remanded in custody.