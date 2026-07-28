Tamil Nadu

Tirupattur cop held for demanding bribe

According to DVAC , the accused, Ramakrishnan, was serving as the officer-in-charge at the Alangayam police station in Tirupattur district. The case originates from a road accident involving a four-wheeler driven by the complainant, Manjunathan, a resident of nearby Ambur.
Tirupattur cop held for demanding bribe
Giving bribe to another person
Updated on

TIRUPATTUR: A special sub-inspector of police was caught red-handed and arrested by the DVAC sleuths for accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to process a station bail and forward a vehicle for inspection.

According to DVAC , the accused, Ramakrishnan, was serving as the officer-in-charge at the Alangayam police station in Tirupattur district. The case originates from a road accident involving a four-wheeler driven by the complainant, Manjunathan, a resident of nearby Ambur.

Following the collision, Manjunathan sought to complete legal procedures to secure his release and retrieve his vehicle. However, the SSI allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 as illegal gratification and was trapped by the DVAC sleuths. He was subsequently remanded in custody.

bribery case
DVAC
Tirupattur
X

/* ============================================================== DT Next — "Also Read" widget (FINAL — overflow-safe) Carousel restyled to match "Style 2 — Dark Header Band" ============================================================== */
DT Next
www.dtnext.in