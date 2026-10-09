Tiruparankundram hill festival: Permission denied for cooking kadambam rice, public argue outside temple

CHENNAI: A controversy has erupted over the cooking of traditional kadambam rice on Tiruparankundram hill, Madurai, ahead of the vel-taking ceremony scheduled to be held at the Kashi Viswanathar Temple on Friday, after the Archaeological Department denied permission for cooking food on the hill.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the annual Purattasi festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruparankundram includes the vel-taking ceremony at the Kashi Vishwanathar Temple on the hilltop.
Cooking kadambam rice on the hill and distributing it to devotees has reportedly been a long-standing practice during the festival.
Permission was sought to cook kadambam rice on the hill for this year's festival. However, the Archaeological Department reportedly denied permission and imposed seven conditions.
Following the denial, members of the public argued in front of the temple gate.
Meanwhile, a petition has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to cook food on the hill.