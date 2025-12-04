Tiruparankundram Deepam row: VCK praises TN govt for deft handling, seeks HC judge's removal

CHENNAI: Joining the issue raised by right-wing groups, including Hindu Munnani and BJP, demanding lighting of Karthikagai Deepam on Tiruvannamalai hillock, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan praised the State government for preventing unrest and maintaining peace.

He demanded an impeachment of Madras High Court judge Justice GR Swaminathan, who had delivered a verdict in favour of the lighting of a Deepam at the new place.

The VCK chief commended Tiruparankundram people for safeguarding communal harmony by refusing to give in to what he called provocation by 'extremist' groups.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan alleged that certain extremist elements had been continuously carrying out hate campaigns aimed at triggering communal tension in Tirupparankundram.

"These groups attempted to deviate from the traditional and historically established location of the Karthigai Deepam lighting and insisted on lighting the lamp at an alternate spot to instigate conflict. The Tamil Nadu government, however, conducted the festival smoothly at the customary location," he said.

Demanding that the group of “Sanatana extremist elements” should be arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Thirumavalavan alleged Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court of misusing his authority by allegedly supporting those who instigated the violence.

He claimed that the judge permitted these individuals to proceed with lighting the lamp in a manner that could incite unrest, even after the official event had concluded peacefully. He alleged that the judge deployed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel—assigned for the specific purpose of High Court security—to assist these groups, describing the act as a blatant violation of authority, the Constitution, and the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

He further demanded that leaders of the INDIA bloc initiate impeachment proceedings, alleging that the judge has repeatedly misused his position in various matters.

Communist Party of India state secretary M Veerapandian seconded Thiruma's impeachment demand of Justice GR Swaminathan and condemned the deployment of CISF personnel to help litigants who wanted to light a Deepam at the new place. He termed the deployment as an attack against the state government.