Tirunindravur bill collector seeks bribe to prepare property tax papers, arrested by DVAC

CHENNAI: The sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a municipality bill collector in Tirunindravur for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a person.

The official was identified as Shanmugam, who was arrested based on a complaint by Mayandi (65), who retired after working in the Electricity Department.

Mayandi recently approached the municipality office seeking to complete the procedure to pay property tax for his newly constructed house in Thiruvengadam Nagar in Tirunindravur.

His petition was forwarded to the bill collector, Shanmugam, to initiate a new header and issue the unique number so that Mayandi could pay his property tax. Shanmugam first advised him to pay the pending tax for the vacant land. As per his instructions, Mayandi paid Rs 18,221.

Later, Shanmugam asked Mayandi to pay Rs 15,000 as bribe and told him to pay Rs 5,000 as an advance amount to assess and submit a report so that he could pay his property tax.

Not wanting to pay the bribe, Mayandi approached the DVAC officials and lodged a formal complaint. Later, the DVAC officials laid a trap and apprehended Shanmugam when he received the bribe money.