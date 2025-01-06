Tirunelveli woman electrocuted while using coconut scraping machine

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman, Maadathi, was electrocuted while using a coconut scraper at her home in Tirunelveli's Kalakkad on Sunday night, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Maadathi was married to Maarimuthu, who runs a hotel in Kalakkad. The couple has two children. The mishap occurred when she was scraping coconuts using the electric scraper machine. She was electrocuted on the spot.

Maadathi's body was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Meanwhile, following a complaint, the Kalakkad police registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.