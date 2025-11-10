Tirunelveli – Purulia express to be converted as LHB coach

CHENNAI: Southern Railway would convert the existing conventional rake of Tirunelveli – Purulia (West Bengal) – Tirunelveli Express to Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB)/ modernised coaches to enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 22606/22605 Tirunelveli – Purulia – Tirunelveli Express will run with LHB coaches from Tirunelveli from January 10 and from Purulia with effect from January 12.

Consequent to the conversion into LHB coaches, the composition of Train No 22606/22605 Tirunelveli – Purulia – Tirunelveli Express will be revised as one AC two tier coach, two AC three tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van, added the release.