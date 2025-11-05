Tirunelveli: Pregnant woman dies by suicide at private hospital

TIRUNELVELI: A pregnant woman died by suicide at a private hospital in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Ranjitha (24), the wife of Parthiban, from Pottal North Street, near Kallidaikurichi.

The couple has one child, and Ranjitha was eight months pregnant. She had been undergoing medical check-ups and treatment at a private hospital in Murugan Kurichi, Palayamkottai.

Police said Ranjitha visited the hospital on Monday morning with her mother, Vallimayil, and sister for a routine examination. She was admitted to a hospital. After some time, Ranjitha told her mother and sister that she was going to the restroom but did not return for a long time. When they knocked on the door and got no response, hospital staff broke open the door and found Ranjitha hanging from a dupatta inside the restroom.

Family members and staff rushed her to the doctors, who declared her dead on examination. The Palayamkottai police reached the hospital and sent the body to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital in High Ground for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiry suggests that Ranjitha may have been under stress due to health complications, leading to the incident. Further investigations are under way.