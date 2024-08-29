Tirunelveli Pocso court sentences two men to 20-year imprisonment for abusing minor

MADURAI: The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Wednesday convicted two men and sentenced each of them to undergo twenty years of imprisonment. According to the prosecution, Sankar (34) of Oorkadu and Mariappan (28) of the same village were found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020.

The victim was aged 14 when the incident occurred. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s relative, Ambasamudram All Women police filed a case under the Pocso Act.

Judge K Suresh Kumar, after cross examining the witnesses, found the duo guilty of such a crime and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each of the accused.