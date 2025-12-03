Tirunelveli: Man convicted in Pocso case gets 20-year RI

MADURAI: A 27-year-old man was convicted by the Pocso Special Court, Tirunelveli, on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a fine of Rs 7,000.

According to the prosecution, Ramakrishnan of Vijaya Achampadu, Tirunelveli district, committed such a crime in 2022. Based on a complaint a case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The trial was conducted before Judge K Suresh Kumar. Upon completion of the trial, the court found accused guilty. Further, the judge directed payment of Rs 3 lakh as compensation.