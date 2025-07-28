Tirunelveli: IT employee hacked to death over inter-caste relationship

TIRUNELVELI: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 23-year-old IT employee was hacked to death in broad daylight in Palayamkottai on Sunday, allegedly over an inter-caste relationship. Police have booked two sub-inspectors and their son in connection with the murder.

The victim, Kavin Kumar, was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the accused sub-inspectors Saravanan and Krishna Kumari, who belonged to the Manimutharu Battalion, said a Daily Thanthi report. The two reportedly belonged to different communities, and the girl’s family had strongly opposed the inter-caste relationship.

When Kavin refused to back down, Surjith, the girl's brother, allegedly ambushed him on Sunday as he was leaving a government hospital in Palayamkottai with his family after taking his ailing grandfather for treatment. Surjith then brutally hacked Kavin to death.

Police who rushed to the scene recovered Kavin Kumar's body for an autopsy and have intensified the investigation based on the surveillance footage. They immediately arrested Surjith and have also registered a case against the accused's parents following a complaint from the victim's family.

The two sub-inspectors who are under investigation have been moved from active duty to the waiting list.