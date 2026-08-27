Tirunelveli halwa gets costlier as sugar prices soar

Sugar continued its upward march, rising by about Re 1 per kg to nearly Rs 64 on Tuesday in the retail market as recent government measures to curtail the surge take effect.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division), the all-India average rate of sugar stood at Rs 63.97 per kg on August 25, a 31 per cent increase from Rs 48.81 per kg a month back.

The average rate is 38 per cent higher than the year-ago level, when sugar was available at Rs 46.31 per kg.

The data showed that the maximum selling price on Monday was Rs 76 per kg, while the modal rate was Rs 65 per kg.

The government and sugar industry bodies said ex-mill rates have fallen in the past few days. However, the impact is yet to be seen at the retail level.