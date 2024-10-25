Tirunelveli Corporation enforces cattle rearing restrictions after accident

CHENNAI: After an accident involving a stray cow left a college student with serious injuries, the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation has decided to enforce the norms and restrictions strictly.

The student, identified as Swathika from Thirumal Nagar in Tirunelveli, was seriously injured when a stray cow unexpectedly collided with her while she was riding a scooter. As she was proceeding on the road, the cow suddenly came to the road, leaving her little time to react and evade the stray.

Before she could apply the brake, Swathika hit the cow and was thrown off the vehicle. Reports said she suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital there.

Following the incident, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner NO Sukhaputra issued a statement outlining the strict regulations on cattle rearing within the corporation limits:

* As per the Urban Local Body Act of 1988, rearing cattle within corporation limits without permission is prohibited

* Cattle owners within Tirunelveli Corporation must obtain proper permission for cattle rearing

* Cattle should not be left to roam freely on public roads, as it poses a threat to both public safety and traffic

* Legal action will be taken against cattle owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

* Stray cattle found causing disruption or threat to public safety will be seized and taken to cow shelter

* A fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on the owners of stray cattle found on the streets.

* The Corporation has asked residents to comply with these regulations to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow