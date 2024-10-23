College student on scooter seriously injured after colliding with stray cow in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: A college student was seriously injured after being hit by a stray cow that suddenly came on to the road on which she was riding a scooter in Tirunelveli.

The girl, Swathika, was riding her scooter on an interior road in Thirumal Nagar area of Ward 55 in Tirunelveli. The cow, which was roaming freely on the street, suddenly came on to the road and collided with her. In the impact, she was thrown off the vehicle while the cow ran away from the spot.

Passersby immediately rushed Swathika to a nearby private hospital, where she is currently under intensive treatment.

In the footage of the accident that was captured by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop shows the cow, which was part of a herd, was seemingly chased away by someone who is not in the frame. The video has gone viral on social media.

Incidents involving stray cattle have been happening in the city repeatedly, raising concerns among the public. Residents urged the municipal authorities to take immediate action by issuing strict warnings to cattle owners and enforcing measures to control stray animals roaming on the roads.