Tirunelveli CEO awarded 1-week jail for contempt of court

MADURAI: Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday sentenced the Tirunelveli Chief Educational Officer to one week of imprisonment for contempt of court.

Earlier, petitioner Helin Ronica, from Nanguneri, was temporarily posted as a physical education teacher at a higher secondary school in Thisayanvilai.

As the previously employed PE teacher was transferred, the school administration suggested the education department regularise the temporary staff. As no steps were taken, a petition was filed in 2023.

The court in its earlier direction, ordered the Education Department to regularise Helin Ronica.

The department failed to execute the court order and Justice L Victoria Gowri sentenced Tirunelveli CEO to one week imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.