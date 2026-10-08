Tirunelveli: 20 injured, bus conductor dead as govt bus collides with lorry

The government bus was travelling along the Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi highway near Prancheri with more than 20 passengers when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction, reportedly went out of control and crashed into the bus.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the government bus. Ajith Melvin Arthur (52), a native of Kanniyakumari district and the conductor of the bus, sustained critical injuries in the collision and died at the scene.