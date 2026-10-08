Tirunelveli: 20 injured, bus conductor dead as govt bus collides with lorry

CHENNAI: A government bus conductor was killed and more than 20 passengers were injured after the bus collided head-on with a soil-laden lorry near Prancheri in Tirunelveli district on Thursday (October 8), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The government bus was travelling along the Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi highway near Prancheri with more than 20 passengers when the accident occurred.
According to preliminary information, the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction, reportedly went out of control and crashed into the bus.
The impact severely damaged the front portion of the government bus. Ajith Melvin Arthur (52), a native of Kanniyakumari district and the conductor of the bus, sustained critical injuries in the collision and died at the scene.
More than 20 passengers travelling on the bus were also seriously injured in the accident.
On receiving information, police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.
The injured passengers were evacuated from the damaged bus and taken to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The injured are currently receiving intensive medical care at the hospital.
Meanwhile, police registered a case in connection with the accident and launched an investigation. The lorry driver is being questioned as part of the probe to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collision.
The accident caused panic among motorists and residents in the area, while traffic movement on the highway was affected for some time following the crash.