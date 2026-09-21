One dead, 17 hurt in lorry-government bus collision on Tiruchy-Chennai NH

The government bus, operated by the TNSTC, was travelling from Tiruvannamalai to the Kilambakkam bus terminus with around 42 passengers.

At around 7.15 am, the bus was nearing Palaveli near Chengalpattu when a sand lorry travelling at high speed from the Mahindra World City industrial estate towards Chennai collided with the bus.

Police said the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the central median and entered the opposite way.