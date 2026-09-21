One dead, 17 hurt in lorry-government bus collision on Tiruchy-Chennai NH

CHENNAI: A lorry driver was killed, and 17 others were seriously injured after a sand-laden lorry collided head-on with a government bus near Palaveli in Chengalpattu on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Monday (September 21) morning.
The government bus, operated by the TNSTC, was travelling from Tiruvannamalai to the Kilambakkam bus terminus with around 42 passengers.
At around 7.15 am, the bus was nearing Palaveli near Chengalpattu when a sand lorry travelling at high speed from the Mahindra World City industrial estate towards Chennai collided with the bus.
Police said the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the central median and entered the opposite way.
On information, the Chengalpattu Taluk police and Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and began rescue operations with the help of motorists.
The sand lorry driver, Anand (45), died on the spot. The government bus driver, Surya (40), and around 16 other passengers sustained serious injuries.
The injured were rescued and admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and private hospitals for treatment.
Following the accident, traffic on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway was severely affected for more than two hours.
Police and Fire and Rescue Services used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles from the road and restore traffic movement.
The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the accident.