Tiruchy woman killed as car gets sandwiched between buses

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen woman died on the spot while two injured after their car gets sandwiched between two buses in Tiruchy on Thursday. It is said, V Kavitha (40), a resident of Namakkal and a permanent citizen of Singapore was taking her mother P Mehalakshmi (70) to Singapore and they were proceeding to airport from Namakkal.

Muthuvel (57) from Namakkal was driving the car.

When they were nearing Mukkombu, Muthuvel over took a bus that was about to stop but another SETC bus bound from Coimbatore which followed them, hit their car and in the impact the car got sandwiched between the buses in which Mehalakshmi died on the spot while Kavitha and Muthuvel sustained severe injuries.

Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and rushed the injured to Tiruchy GH. A case was registered and investigations initiated.