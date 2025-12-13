Tiruchy vehicle inspector held for taking bribe

TIRUCHY: A vehicle inspector from RTO, Tiruchy, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 for processing a driving license on Friday.

Palaniappan from Tiruchy wanted to get an LLR, and so he approached Mani Bharathi, the Vehicle inspector of RTO, Tiruchy, who demanded Rs 1,000 for processing Palaniappan’s application.

Unwilling to part with bribes, Palaniappan approached the DVAC and complained, who reregistered a case. On Friday, a team headed by DSP Manikandan caught Mani Bharathi red-handed and arrested him.

The subsequent search at Mani Bharathi’s office led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 13,000.