Tiruchy toddler falls from cot, dies

TIRUCHY: A two-year-old girl fell from the cot and died on impact in Tiruchy on Thursday.

Dharam Singh Meena (30), a resident of Ex-Servicemen Colony in Tiruchy, working at the railway hospital in Ponmalai, was taking care of his brother Rajesh Kumar Meena's two-year-old daughter, Pari Meena, for the past month, as Rajesh and his family were out for a job.

On Wednesday night, the baby who was sleeping in the cot had fallen from it and was injured. She struggled to breathe, and soon, she was rushed to Tiruchy GH, where the doctors declared the baby dead.

Subsequently, the body was taken to the mortuary. Based on the complaint, Ponmalai police registered a case and are investigating.