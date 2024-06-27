Begin typing your search...

Tiruchy to get state-of-the-art library and technology centre: CM Stalin

Construction of a similar library in Coimbatore would start later this year, the CM informed the state assembly.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2024 7:23 AM GMT
Tiruchy to get state-of-the-art library and technology centre: CM Stalin
X

Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday that a state-of-the-art library and technology centre would be built in Tiruchy, along the lines of the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

Construction of a similar library in Coimbatore would start later this year, the CM informed the state assembly.

CM Stalin also announced plans to set up an international airport in Hosur. “The proposed airport, with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers per year, will be sprawled over 2,000 acres”, he told the House.

Also Read: Hosur to get international airport, announces Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil NaduChief Minister MK StalinTamil Nadu assemblystate-of-the-art library and technology centreTiruchy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick