Tiruchy to get state-of-the-art library and technology centre: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday that a state-of-the-art library and technology centre would be built in Tiruchy, along the lines of the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai.

Construction of a similar library in Coimbatore would start later this year, the CM informed the state assembly.

CM Stalin also announced plans to set up an international airport in Hosur. “The proposed airport, with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers per year, will be sprawled over 2,000 acres”, he told the House.

