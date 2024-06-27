Hosur to get international airport, announces Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that an international airport would be built in Hosur to support industrial development in the region.

Making a statement under rule 110 in the state assembly, the CM said that the airport would have the capacity to handle 30 million passengers per year and would be developed across 2,000 acres in Hosur.

Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, has been advocating for an airport in Hosur since his tenure in the State Planning Commission. Speaking about it, he said, "The Hosur airport project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru. With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka."

Hosur already has good connectivity to EXIM gateways and is near other major business hubs and industrial clusters, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, and Coimbatore, a government release said, adding that the region has become a cluster for auto and EV manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, logistics, electronics, and will soon also have an IT park. Prominent companies such as Tata Electronics, TVS, Ashok Leyland, Titan, and Rolls-Royce (IAMPL) run significant operations in the area, the release stated.







