Tiruchy: Signature campaign for facilities in Swamimalai Temple begins

TIRUCHY: Claiming that there are no basic amenities for devotees in Swamimalai Temple, which is one of the Arupadai Veedus of Lord Murugan, residents commenced a signature campaign on Tuesday that would be sent to the state government as a petition.

Swamimalai is considered as the fourth temple among the Arupadai Veedus and the residents claimed that there was no proper parking facility, which leads to the devotees from outside to park their vehicles in several public places, including the Raja Veedhi resulting in heavy traffic congestion near the temple.

“We have approached the civic and the HR&CE officials several times and submitted petitions, but we received no proper response from the officials,” Dinesh Kumar one of the coordinators said. Since there was no proper response, the Swamimalai Protection and Development Committee, commenced a signature campaign from the temple premises.

Dinesh Kumar further said that the civic administration has been collecting entry fees to the temple, but they do not bother about the poor parking facility, which forces the devotees to park their vehicles along the roads, which affects traffic movement in the area. “Though there is a private parking slot arranged by the temple administration, there is no adequate space,” he said.

This apart, there are more than 20 wedding halls and 10 lodges close to the Swamimalai Temple but there are no proper basic amenities and many halls are constructed by violating norms. “There are many such problems, including basic amenities for the devotees. As the officials refuse to initiate any action, we have commenced the signature campaign and will send it to the Chief Minister after conducting the campaign for one week,” Dinesh Kumar added.