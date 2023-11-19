Tiruchy police seize 170 kg of banned gutkha; one arrested

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy city police seized 170 kg of banned gutkha worth Rs 1.85 lakh. One person, who hoarded the banned substance, has been arrested by the police. According to city commissioner of Police N Kamini, the city police were asked to be on alert against the movement of banned gutkha in the city.

The official had asked the police to closely watch whether the substances are sold near the educational institutions. On Saturday, as a part of the search operation, the police found a person moving suspiciously at Vayalur road.

The police stopped the man, who was identified as N Anadaram (38), and inspected three bags he was carrying in the bike. During the check, they found that he had smuggled 170 kg of banned gutkha.

The police seized the substances worth Rs 1.85 lakh and the two-wheeler he used. The police arrested Anandaram.