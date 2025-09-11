Tiruchy police grant conditional permission to TVK

TIRUCHY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay was finally granted permission to address a gathering at the Marakkadai in Tiruchy, but with 23 strict conditions imposed by City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sibiin.

TVK general secretary Anand and Tiruchy district secretary Karikalan gave written undertakings accepting the conditions, following which the official permission letter was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Key conditions imposed by the Police included: “Vijay can speak for only 30 minutes between 10.30 am and 11 am; party workers must arrive at the venue by 9.30 am, roadshows are not permitted, Vijay’s convoy can have only five vehicles before and after his car, and the party must arrange for medical facilities, ambulance, and fire service vehicles.”

The TVK functionaries, headed by N Anand and Karikalan had a detailed discussion with the DCP P Sibin for seeking permission to begin Vijay’s political campaign on September 13.

The police had earlier denied permission for the rally and the spots picked by the party for the campaign. The police also had given a set of spots identified for political campaigns, citing traffic interruptions.

Accordingly, the police imposed as many as 23 restrictions that are strictly followed by the party, which included only 30 minutes for Vijay’s address.

Apart from this, the party should ensure that children, pregnant women and differently-abled persons do not take part in the meeting, and the public transport is not hindered.

Loudspeakers and carrying long flag poles are banned. The party should ensure there is no obstruction to the movement of ambulances, school students, air passengers and patients proceeding to hospitals.

The party should also ensure no cracker bursting, playing of high-decibel music instruments, no digital banners, and the party functionaries should make sure that cadres don’t climb atop trees and tall buildings.

After submission of the written consent by party leaders, the police granted permission at Marakkadai near Gandhi Market in the City.

Meanwhile, the State Minister KN Nehru, who met the reporters, said that the DMK too had faced similar issues during the AIADMK government.

“We sought permission to hold protests at the Main Guard gate, Chinthamani and Puthur Four Road junction, but were denied permission. After DMK formed the government, we had a detailed discussion with the District Collector and City Commissioner of police for a permanent solution to the issue. Thus, the officials had identified a few spots for political events, and they are applicable for both ruling as well as opposition parties,” Nehru said.