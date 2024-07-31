Tiruchy police arrest two for selling ganja, lottery; two others escape

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested two persons who were found to be selling ganja and banned lottery on Tuesday while a search is on for two more persons.

Police said, that while a team of police headed by Fort Police Sub Inspector Madavan were patrolling, they found a youth identified as Raj Kapur (36) from Varaganeri was selling ganja at Devadanam junction and soon, the team arrested him and seized ganja bundles from his possession.

Similarly, another police team from Gandhi Market headed by Inspector Ravichandran were patrolling Madurai road, they found a person who was later identified as Mohammed Kasim (57) who was selling banned lottery tickets from other states and arrested him. However, his associates Ismail and Siva escaped upon seeing the police.

The police seized lotteries, cash of Rs 5,860 and two mobile phones from Mohammed Kasim. Further investigations are on.