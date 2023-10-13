Tiruchy Mayor inspects Panchapur bus stand

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mayor who inspected the ongoing Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) at Panchapur on Thursday asked the contractors to complete the infrastructure works like roads and storm water drains in time.

The IBT which has been under construction with a total fund of Rs 349.98 crore including the truck terminal, roads and storm water drains at an estimated cost of Rs 106.20 crore in an area of 40.60 acre land with multi utility facility centre.

The mayor Mu Anbalagan who inspected the ongoing works, said the IBT would have bus bays to handle 404 buses at a time. As many as 70 shops would be constructed inside the IBT premises.

The mayor also said that the IBT would have the parking facility for 556 four wheelers, 1125 two wheelers and 350 autos. The entire IBT would have the escalator facility.

Apart from the multi-utility facilities centre, the IBT would also have a truck terminal, resting rooms, canteen, roads, storm water drains and other infrastructure facilities. The civic administration would also take care of concrete roads, green spaces, power supply, drinking water and toilet facilities.

The mayor also interacted with the contractors and the engineers to accelerate the ongoing works and complete the project within the tender period. Executive Engineer KS Balasubramanian and other officials accompanied the mayor.