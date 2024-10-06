Begin typing your search...

    A youth who came by a two-wheeler lost control and hit the inspector and fell down, in which Anbalagan sustained severe injuries on his shoulder and legs.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Oct 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Tiruchy: Inspector injured after two-wheeler rams into him during vehicle inspection
    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: An inspector of police sustained severe injury after a two-wheeler hit him while he was conducting vehicle check in Tiruchy on Friday late hours.

    It said, as per the instruction by the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini, vehicle inspections have been conducted across the key spots in Tiruchy city.

    On Friday night, a team of police headed by Cantonment inspector Anbalagan were conducting vehicle inspections, a youth who came by a two-wheeler lost control and hit the inspector and fell down, in which Anbalagan sustained severe injuries on his shoulder and legs.

    Soon he was rushed to a private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.

    Cantonment South Traffic Intelligence police registered a case and are investigating.

    DTNEXT Bureau

