Tiruchy infra work on fast lane: Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK MP Durai Vaiko, on Friday, expressed confidence over speeding up the land acquisition for the proposed service road between Palpannai and Thuvakudi.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting several locations across the city, Durai Vaiko recalled the frequent accidents reported along the stretch and the residents’ demand for a service road. He said the acquisition process had been delayed for various reasons but has now progressed following a series of discussions. “So the long-pending service road between Palpannai and Thuvakudi will be materialised soon,” he said.

On the demand from Ariyamangalam residents for shifting the long-standing garbage mound due to health concerns, the MP said bio-mining has begun at the site and is expected to reduce the accumulated waste. “But talks are still on to shift the mound from its current location,” he added.

Commenting on senior politician KA Sengottaiyan’s move from the AIADMK to TVK, Durai Vaiko said the political impact remains to be seen. “We should wait and watch how much prominence Sengottaiyan gets in TVK. It is heartening that soon after joining TVK, he took the party leaders to the Anna Memorial,” he said.