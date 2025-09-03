Tiruchy: Gang hacks daily wager to death, beheads him and flees with head

CHENNAI: A man was hacked to death and beheaded by a gang at Musiri in Tiruchy district, allegedly due to previous enmity.

The victim, Suresh, a daily wage labourer from Alathudaiyanpatti village in Thuraiyur, had come to his mother-in-law’s house in Thottiyam along with his wife and six-year-old daughter. While he was standing near the local bus stand, a group of masked men arrived on a two-wheeler and brutally attacked him with sickles, said a Thanthi TV report.

Suresh collapsed on the spot and died in a pool of blood. The assailants then severed his head, carried it away in their hands, and fled on their vehicle.

On being informed, Thottiyam police rushed to the scene and recovered the body. Tiruchy District Superintendent of Police Selvanatharathinam inspected the spot and initiated an investigation.